Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court upholding a ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters; San Antonio and Austin have joined a “summer of resistance” against Texas’ new law that bars sanctuary cities and punishes with jail and stiff fines law enforcement officials who refuse to comply with federal immigration holds; a dispute over dinosaur bones has landed in federal court, with a California man saying he was ripped off by a small company claiming to have found a largely intact skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

A stream runs through the Sand to Snow National Monument in California, one of many targeted by the Trump administration for closure or downsizing. (Bianca Bruno/CNS)

1.) In National news locals are urging President Donald Trump to keep Southern California’s Sand to Snow National Monument off the federal chopping block and preserve protections put in place by the Obama administration.

The steps of the Supreme Court at sunset in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, file)

2.) The Supreme Court upheld a ruling Monday that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters. But in a separate opinion the justices rejected the court’s order to both redraw the districts and hold special elections by November.

Former-FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress Thursday in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

3.) President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying this week on Capitol Hill, the White House announced Monday.

4.) The exemption in federal pension law for church retirement plans should apply even to plans not initially established by a church, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Hundreds of protesters gather on the south steps of the state Capitol in Austin, Texas to protest Senate Bill 4. (Ricardo Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

5.) In Regional newsSan Antonio and Austin have joined a “summer of resistance” against Texas’ new law that bars sanctuary cities and punishes with jail and stiff fines law enforcement officials who refuse to comply with federal immigration holds.

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 5, 2017. Pulliam played Cosby’s youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6.) A throng of supporters met Bill Cosby outside the courtroom Monday where his trial kicks off this morning on a charge of indecent sexual assault.

7.) On the International front, the Humane Society of the United States fulfilled its obligations to promote a documentary film against the Asian dog meat trade and introduce a bill to ban dog meat in the United States, a federal judge ruled.
8.) In Science news, a dispute over dinosaur bones has landed in federal court, with a California man saying he was ripped off by a small company claiming to have found a largely intact skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

 

%d bloggers like this: