Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court upholding a ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters; San Antonio and Austin have joined a “summer of resistance” against Texas’ new law that bars sanctuary cities and punishes with jail and stiff fines law enforcement officials who refuse to comply with federal immigration holds; a dispute over dinosaur bones has landed in federal court, with a California man saying he was ripped off by a small company claiming to have found a largely intact skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex, and more.

1.) In National news locals are urging President Donald Trump to keep Southern California’s Sand to Snow National Monument off the federal chopping block and preserve protections put in place by the Obama administration.

2.) The Supreme Court upheld a ruling Monday that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters. But in a separate opinion the justices rejected the court’s order to both redraw the districts and hold special elections by November.

3.) President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying this week on Capitol Hill, the White House announced Monday.

4.) The exemption in federal pension law for church retirement plans should apply even to plans not initially established by a church, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

5.) In Regional news, San Antonio and Austin have joined a “summer of resistance” against Texas’ new law that bars sanctuary cities and punishes with jail and stiff fines law enforcement officials who refuse to comply with federal immigration holds.

6.) A throng of supporters met Bill Cosby outside the courtroom Monday where his trial kicks off this morning on a charge of indecent sexual assault.

