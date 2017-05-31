Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the White House revealing, through an anonymous staffer, that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement; a federal judge refusing to vacate his judgment that the city of San Francisco had enacted an unconstitutionally burdensome ordinance requiring landlords to provide evicted tenants with massive lump-sum payouts; a reef at a popular Hawaiian tourist destination is in peril despite state protection, as the 2014 global coral bleaching event continues into a third year, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, despite mounting pressure from international allies and even the pope, a White House aide told The Washington Post.

2.) Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election to “tear down our democracy,” and that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded “that the Russians will do this again.”

3.) Two environmental groups challenged the federal government’s practice of releasing summer-run steelhead trout in Oregon’s Upper Willamette Basin, claiming it prevents endangered winter-run steelhead trout from recovering.

4.) Looking past the documented corruption of the agents who took down Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, the Second Circuit refused Wednesday to topple the 33-year-old’s conviction and life sentence.

5.) In Regional news we learn that if you fly a drone over a factory farm in Texas where cattle or pigs are raised in confinement and you could go to jail under a new law that critics call unconstitutional.

6.) A federal judge refused to vacate his judgment that the city of San Francisco had enacted an unconstitutionally burdensome ordinance requiring landlords to provide evicted tenants with massive lump-sum payouts.

7.) A leafy New Jersey suburb reached a $3.25 million settlement with a group of local Muslims whom it blocked from building a mosque.

8.) In Environmental news, a reef at a popular Hawaiian tourist destination is in peril despite state protection, as the 2014 global coral bleaching event continues into a third year.

