California’s complicated and often cloudy budget process began Tuesday, with Gov. Jerry Brown predicting a looming $1.6 billion deficit and again preaching fiscal restraint to fellow Democrats.

A federal jury sentenced Dylann Roof to death on Tuesday for the murder of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015. Roof was convicted in December of carrying out the nine murders and wounding three others during a June 17, 2015, Bible study class at the Emanuel AME Church, the oldest black church in the south.

Against the documented evidence of Russia’s use of cyberhacking to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, another technique called disinformation has proved more difficult to track. In modern American discourse the concept is new ground, but European think tanks and government agencies have been tracking Russian disinformation for years.

Discrimination still festers in a Texas city that was the Ku Klux Klan’s state headquarters in the 1980s, a federal judge ruled, finding a redistricting plan spearheaded by its white mayor intentionally diluted the Hispanic vote.

A former federal judge and a leader of the defense bar are two of the voices in the legal community expressing surprise, and not a little concern, at news that the Manhattan U.S. attorney will remain at the Department of Justice under President-elect Donald Trump.

Public safety is not the same as public health, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday, vacating a St. Louis County ordinance to improve police accountability after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

The European Commission on Tuesday greenlighted a citizens’ initiative aiming to ban the herbicide glyphosate outright and to set regulatory targets to phase out the use of all pesticides generally.

The city of San Francisco can’t be held liable for the death of a woman allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant, a federal judge ruled, but the United States may face negligence claims because a federal officer’s stolen gun was used in the murder.

