Top CNS stories for today including a lawyer for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, announcing that his client is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign; the California Supreme Court reversed a ruling that ordered improved conditions for elephants at Los Angeles Zoo, a setback for animal advocates; early results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter reveal Earth-sized polar cyclones, and other features that challenge previously held theories on the solar system’s largest planet, and more.

1.) In National news a lawyer for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, said Thursday night that his client is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

2.) Unhappy with BuzzFeed over its reporting of the infamous “Pissgate” dossier, the owners of a Russian bank that is being investigated by the FBI for ties to President Donald Trump brought a defamation complaint Friday.

3.) Republican Greg Gianforte won Thursday’s special election for Montana’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives despite being charged that day with assaulting a reporter.

4.) A federal magistrate indicated Thursday that Uber may have to turn over key documents it has tried to keep from Google spinoff Waymo that could prove Uber stole its driverless car technology.

5.) Anti-abortion crusader David Daleiden could be held in contempt of court for publishing the names of abortion providers and links to videos barred by a federal court order.

6.) In Regional news the California Supreme Court reversed a ruling that ordered improved conditions for elephants at Los Angeles Zoo, a setback for animal advocates who say the intelligent animals are being mistreated.

7.) A new bill passed by the Texas Legislature would allow Lone Star State hunters to take to the skies in hot air balloons to help root out feral hogs and coyotes.

8.) Lastly, in Science news, early results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter reveal Earth-sized polar cyclones, a “fuzzy” core and a massive, irregularly shaped magnetic field – all of which challenge previously held theories on the solar system’s largest planet.

