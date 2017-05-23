Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including former CIA director John Brennan telling members of Congress that if President Donald Trump did indeed Russian diplomats with classified information at the White House, those disclosures would have violated protocol; California judges ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children; climate change continuing to wreak havoc on Lake Tahoe by impacting its famed clarity, according to a new report, and more.
Sign upfor CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
4.)In Regional news, as California lawmakers feverishly negotiate the state budget, its judges are ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children by pushing for $22 million to help alleviate the crushing caseloads in dependency court.