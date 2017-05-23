Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former CIA director John Brennan telling members of Congress that if President Donald Trump did indeed Russian diplomats with classified information at the White House, those disclosures would have violated protocol; California judges ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children; climate change continuing to wreak havoc on Lake Tahoe by impacting its famed clarity, according to a new report, and more.

1.) In National news former CIA director John Brennan told members of Congress on Tuesday that if President Donald Trump did indeed provide Russian diplomats with classified U.S. information at the White House, those disclosures would have violated protocol.

2.) President Donald Trump asked senior intelligence chiefs to deny any evidence of collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Russians, according to published reports.

3.) Affirming a ruling that cited Native American treaties, the Ninth Circuit declined to reconsider a decision requiring Washington state to remove culverts that block salmon from passing.

4.) In Regional news, as California lawmakers feverishly negotiate the state budget, its judges are ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children by pushing for $22 million to help alleviate the crushing caseloads in dependency court.

8.) Analysis of a 3.3 million-year-old fossil skeleton shows that portions of the human spinal structure which enable walking motions developed millions of years earlier than previously thought.

