Top CNS stories for today including Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination on Monday, declining to hand over documents sought under subpoena by a Senate panel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election; the Supreme Court held Monday that North Carolina Republicans gerrymandered two congressional districts to dilute the black vote and protect GOP incumbents in surrounding districts; a federal judge dismissing Dakota Access’s lawsuit requesting a restraining order and monetary damages against Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members and other protesters, and more.

1.) In National news Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination on Monday, declining to hand over documents sought under subpoena by a Senate panel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

2.) Unraveling 25 years of patent-litigation precedent, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that a company’s site of incorporation determines its residency for the purposes of being sued.

3.) Striking down two congressional districts in North Carolina, the Supreme Court held Monday that state Republicans gerrymandered them to weaken the strength of the black vote.

4.) A dream of Louisiana Republicans to influence federal contests with soft-money donations from state and local parties crumpled Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court.

5.) In Regional news California Democratic party leaders Friday night tried to build on their advantage in the nation’s largest state by appealing to skeptical progressives.

6.) Eight Fresno, California, residents claim their water is contaminated with almost three times more lead found in the Flint, Michigan, crisis, because water from a treatment facility is corroding their pipelines.

7.) Students from a college anti-abortion club claim a California university favors LGBT students, dedicating nearly a fourth of student-raised funds to “liberal” groups and speakers.

8.) A federal judge has dismissed Dakota Access’s lawsuit requesting a restraining order and monetary damages against Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members and other protesters.

