Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court upholding the use of no-warning deadly force in the case of a New Mexico police officer who killed a gun wielding man; the prosecution rests in the death penalty phase of the Charleston church shooting trial; President-elect Donald Trump ready to name his son-in-law as a senior adviser, and more.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a summary reversal Monday in favor of a New Mexico police officer who gave no warning before he shot and killed a gun-wielding man.

Prosecutors rested their death penalty case against Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof Monday after four days of testimony. The government’s final witnesses were three relatives of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

President-elect Donald Trump intends to name his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser in the White House, according to multiple news reports.

The Iraq War veteran accused of killing five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week made his first court appearance Monday, appearing to shake and take a series of deep breaths as he was told he could face the death penalty.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday extinguished a $1.8 million defamation award against the estate of “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle, who claimed he knocked down Jesse Ventura, a former wrestler and governor of Minnesota, in a bar fight.

The U.S. Supreme Court put an end Monday to claims by a trio who say that they were trafficked for underage sex via Backpage.com, the embattled classifieds website.

A recent clinical trial with human volunteers showed a next-generation malaria vaccine stimulates an appropriate immune response and had a favorable safety profile, offering a potential tool against the devastating mosquito-borne virus.

Over a decade in the works, a federal trial kicking off Monday will determine what steps Maryland must take to dismantle systemic segregation in higher education.

