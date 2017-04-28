Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump ordering a review of Obama-era oil drilling rules; Attorney General Jeff Sessions visiting Long Island, N.Y. to take aim at gangs; a judge ruling the jury in Bill Cosby’s upcoming trial will hear his admission that he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to bed; a new polls shows Trump’s voters are largely satisfied with his first 100 days, and more.

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a review of Obama-era protections on offshore drilling, with environmental groups bracing for the administration to eventually loosen the restrictions its predecessor put in place.

Accused of immigrant-bashing by the throngs of protesters who turned out for his speech Friday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions held up the old administration’s border policies as the root of gang violence on Long Island.

The D.C. Circuit on Friday granted a Trump administration request to postpone ruling on lawsuits challenging Obama-era restrictions on carbon emissions.

Bill Cosby’s ode to Spanish Fly is a nonstarter, a judge ruled Friday, but his admission to giving quaaludes to his sexual partners is fair game at his upcoming assault trial.

As his first 100 days in the White House come to close on Saturday, President Donald Trump’s supporters say they are largely satisfied with his performance in office and are optimistic about the future.

A candidate for Los Angeles City Council, under fire for comments he made online, faces increasing pressure to quit the race after losing endorsements from a city councilman, an Eastside Democratic group and the Los Angeles Times.

A Dallas federal jury punished federal prosecutors Friday for repeated mistakes at trial when it acquitted Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price on seven corruption counts while remaining hung on four others.

News cameras have been allowed in state courtrooms in Nevada for years. But whether that open-door policy extends to a cable television show that focuses on Las Vegas prosecutors became its own legal drama, with the state’s high court providing the concluding scene.

