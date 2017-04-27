Top CNS stories for today including the Defense Department’s inspector general launching an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s foreign payments; environmentalists urging the Environmental Protection Agency to address pollution in Lake Erie; President Donald Trump changing course on NAFTA; limits on California water suppliers being lifted after two years of epic drought, and more.

The Defense Department’s inspector general is investigating whether former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn broke the law by receiving payments from foreign governments after retiring from the Army.

With the Trump administration’s Syria policy still unclear, House lawmakers heard from experts Thursday who urged a course of action that will remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.

Complaining of toxic algal blooms, environmentalists brought a federal complaint to make the government take action against the pollution of Lake Erie.

North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly enacted a law Wednesday to shrink the state Court of Appeals from 15 judges to 12, despite Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s efforts to talk them out of such a move.

Hours after administration officials suggested the White House was poised to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Donald Trump called the leaders of Canada and Mexico to assure then he would not back out of the deal unilaterally, but would seek to renegotiate its terms.

The doctor dragged off a United Airlines flight nearly three weeks ago has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount over the incident that went viral, his attorneys said Thursday afternoon.

Ryanair flight attendants can fight their contract dispute with the Irish budget carrier where they’re based rather than in Ireland, a European Court of Justice adviser said Thursday.

After two years of being held to strict drought-inspired conservation laws, California’s over 400 water suppliers are free to sell as much water as their customers will buy.

