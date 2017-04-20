Top CNS stories for today including the Environmental Protection Agency asking an appeals court to delay pending toxic chemical emissions for chemical companies; former Fox News rivals preparing to square off in court; environmental groups told they cannot join the federal government to defend an Obama-era seafood rule; the judge who oversaw the Trump U lawsuit being assigned to hear a lawsuit filed by the first “dreamer” deported by the Trump administration, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) EPA Asks Appeals Court to Delay Emissions Rules



In a move favoring the fossil fuel industry, the Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to delay a review of rules which require energy companies to restrict toxic chemical emissions.

Former Fox pundit Andrea Tantaros wasted little time filing suit for defamation against the progressive commentator who tweeted that “Tantaros physically attacked me and threatened me.”

Three environmental groups cannot join the federal government to defend against a challenge to an Obama administration rule requiring seafood companies to report the origin of the fish they sell, a federal judge ruled.

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an investigation into the national security impacts of cheap foreign steel entering the United States.

The Seventh Circuit honored 4/20 in its own way Thursday by hearing oral arguments in a pro-marijuana group’s free speech lawsuit against an Indiana county that tried to stop its courthouse rally.

The Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old student has been arrested in California and the girl was found safe after she was missing for more than a month, police said Thursday.

President Donald Trump hasn’t seen the last of the federal judge who oversaw the years’ long Trump University class actions, as the judge has been assigned to the high-profile lawsuit filed this week by the first ‘dreamer’ deported by the Trump administration.

A federal judge rejected Cigna’s motion to compel arbitration of an employee’s disability discrimination lawsuit, finding its rules limit her ability to gather evidence, allow it to squelch employee testimony, and restrict the power of arbitrators.

Like this: Like Loading...