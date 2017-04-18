Top CNS stories for today including the leader of California’s secessionist movement dropping his petition drive and announcing he’s moving to Russia; conservatives suing the FBI to get info on the former British spy who prepared a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia; a California appeals court upholding the right of a small all-male college to admit women; a federal judge in the bribery trial of a Dallas county commissioner warning prosecutors she will probably dismiss most of the charges in the case even if the jury convicts him, and more.

Suspected killer Steve Stephens fatally shot himself in Erie County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, ending a nationwide manhunt that began Easter Sunday after he posted a murder video on Facebook.

The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday blocked Arkansas from executing convicted murderer Don Davis, one of at least six inmates the state hoped to put to death before its supply of a key lethal injection drug expires at the end of this month.

Claiming to have been “delegitimized” by unfair media coverage, the leader of California’s secessionist movement said Monday he’s pulling his petition to let voters decide whether to secede – and will seek permanent residency in Russia.

The conservative-driven Cause of Action Institute has brought a federal complaint to access FBI records on the former British spy who prepared a salacious dossier on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

A California appeals court has upheld the right of a small, eccentric all-male college located in a remote mountain valley to admit women.

The federal judge in the bribery trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price warned prosecutors Monday that she will probably take the rare step of dismissing most of the charges even if the jury convicts him.

Joining a suit over President Donald Trump’s business ties, 200 restaurants said Tuesday that Trump hotels elbow out competition on Washington’s “Embassy Row.”

Bad-Faith Sanctions Rules Clarified at High Court

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that when federal courts sanction a bad-faith party in a lawsuit, the award given to the other side must be limited to the fees they incurred solely because of the misconduct.

