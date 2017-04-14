Top CNS stories for today including House Democrats asking the FBI to Suspend the security clearance of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner; a federal appeals court declines to rehear a dispute over whether the oil and gas industry should pay for coastal land loss due to mineral extraction; two drugmakers oppose the use of their products in executions slated to be carried out in Arkansas beginning next week; scientists find an ancient crocodile-like reptile who might fill a critical gap in the fossil record of dinosaur cousins, and more.

A group of House Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey demanding he suspend White House senior advisor Jared Kushner’s security clearance over a report that Kushner did not disclose meetings with Russian officials from his application.

The oil and gas industry in Louisiana enjoyed a victory this week when a federal appeals court declined rehearing a case over whether the industry should pay for the coastal land loss mineral extraction has caused.

Two pharmaceutical manufacturers dealt a blow to Arkansas’ plan to execute seven inmates by lethal injection beginning next week, just as a federal judge is set to decide whether the state can proceed with its most aggressive execution schedule to date.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed 13 lawsuits in as many jurisdictions seeking information about how President Donald Trump’s first travel ban was implemented by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The discovery of an ancient crocodile-like reptile might fill a critical gap in the fossil record of dinosaur cousins.

The plan to transfer management of the National Bison Range to a native American tribe came to an abrupt halt Wednesday, after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he won’t pursue that course of action.

Though still serving life in prison for a separate murder, former football star Aaron Hernandez was acquitted by a jury Friday of a drive-by shooting that killed two people in 2012.

The Milwaukee police officer who shot Dontre Hamilton 14 times in 2014, killing him, violated Hamilton’s constitutional rights by illegally patting him down for weapons, a federal judge ruled.

