NFL insurance

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reversed the lower court’s decision to reclassify former NFL running back Mike Cloud’s retirement benefits level to the highest tear because he was found to be entitled to social security disability benefits due to multiple concussions he suffered. The court should have remanded the matter for review at the administrative level.

