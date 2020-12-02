CLEVELAND — A federal court in Ohio certified a class of ticket holders suing the NFL for its cancellation of the 2016 Hall of Fame Exhibition Game due to field conditions. The ground crew did not have enough time to prepare the field and heated it to speed the drying of the painted midfield logo, melting the turf, and creating a “slick, stick, congealed mess.” A substance applied to the field to remedy the issue contained a warning label that it could burn skin. The fans were not notified of the game’s cancellation until they were inside the stadium.

