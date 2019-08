TALLAHASSEE — The SEC claims in a federal complaint that Cambridge Capital Group Advisors fka Cambridge Capital Advisors, Phillip Timothy Howard and Don Warner Reinhard raised most of $4.1 million from brain-damaged former NFL players, through knowing or reckless misrepresentations, and misappropriated $973,000 of it “to pay themselves fees and to cover costs associated with Howard’s personal residential mortgages.”

