Newspaper robocalls

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin woman filed a federal class action claiming the owner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel refused to stop spamming her with phone calls about resubscribing to the newspaper.

/ December 7, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

