Newsom Stumbles With Californians in Job Approval Poll

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a bite out of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s popularity, with more residents giving a thumbs down to his handling of the yearlong crisis.

Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

(CN) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s popularity has taken a hit recently as residents and businesses across the state have grown increasingly frustrated with being the ball in a regulatory pinball machine following recent huge spikes in Covid cases.

A Berkeley IGS Poll released Tuesday shows that 48% of Californians disapprove of the job Newsom is doing — 31% expressing strong disapproval — while only 46% approve. The poll marks a remarkable shift from a little less than a year ago, when strong majorities across the state approved of Newsom’s job handling the nascent pandemic and other parts of the job.

“These results should provide a strong warning to the governor,” said IGS co-director Eric Schickler. “If the recall election does go forward, the state’s response to the pandemic needs to be seen as more successful for the governor than it is now for him to be confident of the election outcome.”

Newsom’s newfound weakness in the state derives from his handling of the pandemic, with less than a third (31%) of those polled saying they approve of his management of the pandemic. The number is down dramatically from September when he enjoyed 49% job approval.

And he can’t win for losing: His decision to put several counties back under stay-at-home orders during December and January rankled the business community and residents alike, who chafed at the restrictions. However, his recent announcement to relax the orders and go back to the state’s tiered system of managing the pandemic angered those on the other side of the coin who argue the science did not merit a relaxation of orders.

Approximately half of the respondents (47%) have a great deal of trust in the governor and the state government as it relates to establishing stay-at-home orders or setting guidelines for businesses.

Majorities of Californians see the regulations as inconsistent (62%), confusing (60%) and ineffective (53%).

Newsom did not help himself by attending an indoor dinner party at the elite opulent Napa Valley restaurant French Laundry in December, even as he was telling Californians to stop the spread.

Small business owners have expressed frustration with ever-changing regulations while some more favored businesses appear to be granted exceptions.

Angela Marsden, the owner of the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in the Los Angeles County city of Sherman Oaks posted a viral video in early December showing her closed-up outdoor dining area next to an expansive outdoor dining area for an active film shoot.

“How can you tell me that this is dangerous, but right next to me — that’s safe?” Marsden said in the Facebook video. “Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment, that doesn’t have a job, and all the businesses that are going under.”

She has since sued the state over its outdoor dining ban, which was rescinded Jan. 25.

The frustration is giving momentum to an effort to recall Newsom, although Tuesday’s poll did show a plurality of Californians think a recall would be a bad thing for the state (49%). Only 36% said such an effort would be a good thing.

Meanwhile, former San Diego mayor Kevin Falconer announced Monday he would challenge Newsom for the governor’s seat in 2022. The moderate Republican will formally announce his campaign in Los Angeles on Tuesday, flanked by parents upset by school closures in their communities.