Newsom Signs Bill to Let College Athletes Take Endorsement Deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – In a move that could change amateur sports and is sure to draw legal challenges, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday to allow college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals.

The first-in-the-nation bill – dubbed the Fair Play to Pay Act – directly challenges regulations by the National Collegiate Athletic Association that bar student athletes from benefiting financially from playing sports in college.

Newsom signed the bill during an episode of UNINTERRUPTED’s The Shop, flanked by professional basketball star LeBron James and other athletes.

The governor said in a statement Monday that the current paradigm gives an unfair advantage to colleges and universities while student athletes take on physical and financial risks.

“Colleges and universities reap billions from these student athletes’ sacrifices and success but block them from earning a single dollar,” Newsom said in the statement. “That’s a bankrupt model – one that puts institutions ahead of the students they are supposed to serve.”

