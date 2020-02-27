Newsom Says California Is Ready to Handle Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state’s main priority is working with the Trump administration on improved testing capability for the virus and isn’t ready to declare a statewide emergency. He touted the state’s prior experience planning and preparing for pandemics like SARS and Ebola, and says California is better positioned than any to stem the virus that originated in China in late 2019.

“We’re meeting this moment, we have been in constant contact with federal agencies, we have history and expertise in this space,” Newsom said during a press conference. “We are not overreacting, but nor are we underreacting to the understandable anxiety many people have as it relates to this novel virus.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed a person in California has the virus despite not traveling to countries where the virus has spread or coming into contact with anyone potentially exposed.

State officials declined to give personal information but said the female patient is being treated in Sacramento and that there is no evidence tying her case to hundreds of people evacuated from China and quarantined at nearby Travis Air Force Base earlier this month. Health officials are tracing the patient’s movements in Northern California but acknowledged she wasn’t immediately tested for the virus when she was first admitted to the hospital with fever-like symptoms.

Newsom said officials knew the development and spread of the virus was “inevitable” and applauded the Trump administration for assuring that coronavirus testing kits are on the way to California and other states.

“I’m not going to politicize this moment,” Newsom told reporters. “We’ve had a very strong working relationship with the administration.”

This is a developing story.