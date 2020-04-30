Newsom Orders ‘Hard Close’ of Orange County Beaches

People sit on the beach Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trails again Sunday, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Staving off another weekend rush on Southern California beaches, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ignored pleas from local officials and ordered the closure of Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom said photos taken last weekend of the county’s famed beaches packed with beachgoers and advice from public health officials spurred the decision to single out Orange County, the state’s third largest. For now, many beaches in neighboring Los Angeles, San Diego and elsewhere in the state will remain open in a limited capacity.

“The conditions last week, the images we saw at a few of our beaches, were distributing,” Newsom said during a press briefing.

Many state parks and beaches have been closed over the last several weeks, but last weekend many counties and cities eased off and allowed residents to enjoy California’s famous coastline. With record-breaking temperatures gripping much of the state, tens of thousands flocked to beaches in Orange County to escape the heat and the quarantine.

Photos and aerial footage unsurprisingly went viral and led to Newsom’s decision to ground beachgoers.

With the help of private biomedical companies and the opening of new sites in rural counties, California is now testing on average over 20,000 people for the virus per day. Officials have grown more and more confident of the state’s expanded testing capacity and are now recommending all essential workers, such as health care workers, first responders and grocery store employees, be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The expanded testing guidelines follow an announcement made Wednesday by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that the city will offer free testing for all residents, becoming the first major city to do so.

Newsom remains adamant that a return to normalcy hinges on the state’s ability to offer and process tests for its 40 million residents and has made testing the first metric in his 6-point reopening plan.

This is a developing story.