Newsom Lays Out 6-Point Plan to Reopen California

Until the novel coronavirus is no longer a public health threat, Californians should get used to wearing face masks in public and physical distancing, especially at stores and restaurants.

A screenshot of California Gov. Gavin Newsom giving his daily coronavirus press briefing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Marking a milestone in the pandemic fight, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday offered a ray of hope to 40 million residents confined at home by unveiling a strategy to open up the state.

“This can’t be a permanent state, and it will not be a permanent state,” Newsom said.

In a media briefing, Newsom unveiled a 6-point roadmap that he says will guide California’s transition from total lockdown to a functioning society and economy. The full reopening of the state’s $3 trillion economy will hinge on enhanced testing and a statewide reshaping of businesses, hospitals and schools to further implement physical distancing.

Newsom warned that until Covid-19 is no longer a threat, society and everyday life will be modified and Californians should become accustomed to things like smaller restaurants and wearing masks in public.

The shift in focus comes as cases and hospitalizations have leveled in recent days, causing Newsom’s administration to readjust their predictions for when California’s peak will hit and how bad it will be.

Last week, California’s secretary for health and human services agency said the state was “holding on to the bottom” of its models and on Monday Newsom applauded residents for contributing to the state’s success in reducing infections and deaths.

The West Coast as a whole has mostly avoided the major outbreaks seen in places like New York City or Italy. According to data compiled by The New York Times, while New York has recorded 51 deaths per 100,000 residents, Oregon has registered 1 per 100,000, California 2 and Washington state 7.

Per an agreement announced Monday, Newsom is coordinating California’s reopening with the governors of Oregon and Washington state. The Democratic governors have agreed to swap best practices in the coming weeks and implement policies based on “science, not politics.”

In a separate briefing Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the economy reopening will depend on whether cases continue to decrease and is contingent on the state accruing enough medical supplies to withstand a potential second wave of the virus. A full reopening will also require improved testing, tracing and quarantine guidelines, Brown said of Oregon’s roadmap.

“We have to be cautious or it will backfire,” Brown told reporters. “We know that a vaccine or an effective treatment may yet be months away, and if we move too quickly we will see a spike in cases that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths.”

