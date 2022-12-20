News delivery class action

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | Back issues
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California preliminarily approved a class action against Hearst Communications filed by San Francisco Chronicle news delivery workers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors and not paid wages they are owed.

