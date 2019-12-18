New York’s Fraud Case Against Manafort Thrown Out

MANHATTAN (CN) — A New York judge agreed Wednesday to dismiss a criminal indictment of the already incarcerated former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Manhattan Supreme Justice Maxwell Wiley quickly announced the decision this morning, nixing a 16-count indictment that accused the former lobbyist of falsifying business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars of dollars in loans on New York properties between 2015 and 2017.

Manafort’s attorney attorney Todd Blanche said in June that the charges violated New York’s double-jeopardy rules.

“In our view, the laws of New York will not allow the People do what they did in this case,” Blanche told reporters at Manafort’s arraignment last summer, noting that the mortgage applications to two banks were also central to Manafort’s federal trial last year.

Not oblivious that this challenge was coming, the New York State Assembly approved an amendment last month to plug the so-called double-jeopardy loophole in the state’s criminal-procedure law. The amendment established a narrow set of criteria that would prevent a presidential pardon from being used for the president’s self-interest and self dealing.

___

This story is developing…