New Yorker Says Kevin Hart Security Took Her Down

MANHATTAN (CN) — Demanding damages from comedian Kevin Hart, a senior citizen said she was minding her own business around the corner from Carnegie Hall when Hart’s security guard knocked her to the ground.

Represented by local attorney Matthew Russo, Carmen Marrero filed her assault and battery suit Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court. She says she fell down on Jan. 9 as a large crowd gathered outside a performance center where 39-year-old Hart and director Neil Burger had just spoken about their new film “The Upside.”

Though she does not have the name of the guard who she says knocked her to the ground without provocation, Marrero says he was employed by Interpol Private Security for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation event at the Robin Williams Center on West 54th Street.

Attorney Russo declined over the phone to add any additional comments on the suit, which alleges that the assault left Marrero permanently injured.

Hart, Interpol and the unnamed guard are named as defendants, as are Hartbeat Productions, Gladden Properties and the Screen Actors Guild’s American Foundation of Television and Radio Artists Foundation.

No representatives for any of the defendants has returned a request for comment.

