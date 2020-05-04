New York Nurses

NEW YORK — A federal court in New York dismissed a suit brought by the state’s largest union for nurses, which sought an order that would have required the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to increase the availability of personal protective equipment and take other steps to mitigate the risk of nurses contracting Covid-19.

The court ruled it lacked subject-matter jurisdiction to grant such relief and that an injunction would interfere with the hospital’s ability to make business decisions “at a time when the judicial interference could be particularly problematic.”