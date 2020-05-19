New York Loses Bid to Cancel Uncontested Presidential Primary

A woman walks a small dog near a sign at Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the banks of Lake Geneva. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MANHATTAN (CN) — New York must reinstate the Democratic presidential primary election in June that it had attempted to cancel, the Second Circuit affirmed Tuesday morning.

The unsigned summary order says U.S. District Judge Analise Torres got it right on May 5 when she ordered the state to carry out the junked primary with 10 candidates, nine of whom are no longer in the running.

One such former candidate, Andrew Yang, brought the suit here, saying that the lack of an election deprived progressive-leaning delegates of influence on the party’s platform at the Democratic National Convention.

“Thrilled that democracy has prevailed for the voters of New York!” Yang tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The New York State Board of Elections will not appeal to the Supreme Court, its co-chair Douglas A. Kellner said in an interview.

Kellner said the board wants instead “to focus all of our attention on the daunting tasks of managing the primary election in a way that minimizes the risks to the public and to election workers, while we continue to urge the voters to take advantage of Governor Cuomo’s executive orders to permit the widespread use of absentee ballots during the public health emergency.”

At oral arguments before a three-member panel Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes appeared critical of the state.

“It is true that by legislation, New York has effectively … taken over the role of Democratic party committees of New York state and the Democratic National Committee which ordinarily are the bodies that determine when and how primaries are to be conducted,” the Clinton-appointed judge had said last week.

Cabranes also emphasized at the hearing that New York was only state in the entire country to have canceled its presidential primary — something he called “quite unusual, obviously by definition.”

With the exception of former Vice President Joe Biden, all of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination had withdrawn from the contest when the board of elections on April 27 employed a provision of state budget law to remove their names from the ballot.

New York has been the hardest hit state, and city, in the country by the coronavirus pandemic. In its brief to the appeals court, the state maintained that the interest in letting voters exercise their civic duty is “substantially outweighed by the serious public-health risks and election-administration burdens of holding this particular primary election.”

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, set the stage for the fight with a class action where he cited the potential harm to down-ballot candidates, to say nothing of the rights vested by the First and 14th Amendments.

Several New Yorkers who had pledged to serve as delegates of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the onetime frontrunner, filed an intervenor complaint one week later.

