New York handguns

MANHATTAN — A New York appellate court reversed a lower court’s judgment in favor of the New York Police Department, which had denied a resident’s application to renew his business carry handgun license. The Supreme Court’s recent decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn v. Bruen established that the state may not require applicants to show they have a special need for self-protection to apply for a handgun.

