New trial for convicted killer

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana ordered a new penalty phase trial for the man who was sentenced to die for murdering two people at a popular restaurant in 1995. His counsel was found to give him ineffective assistance, so his death sentence is vacated.

/ December 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

