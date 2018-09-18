New Tariffs From Trump Goad Blowback From China

WASHINGTON (CN) – Responding to President Donald Trump’s unveiling of new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, China said Tuesday it would slap tariffs of its own on $60 billion in U.S. imports.

Trump announced Monday that Chinese goods coming into the United States will face new tariffs of 10 percent, jumping to 25 percent on Jan. 1. China’s response sets its tariffs between 5 and 10 percent, according to multiple reports.

The Trump administration also threatened a “phase three” on Monday that would impose tariffs on $267 billion more in Chinese imports if China takes “retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries.”

In a statement released Monday, Trump said the tariffs came in response to China’s “numerous unfair policies and practices relating to United States technology and intellectual property.” The statement specifically singled out China’s practice of requiring U.S. companies to turn over technology to Chinese firms as a condition of gaining access to the country’s market.

“For months we have urged China to change these unfair practices and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies,” Trump said in a statement. “We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices.”

The U.S. tariffs target a wide range of goods, from fish to iron to tech products.

Monday’s announcement was the latest in a string of trade actions the Trump administration has launched against China. The first direct hit on China came in June, when the administration announced a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in imports from China after both countries spent months lobbing public threats at one another.

China responded to that announcement the same day by putting forward its own 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in U.S. goods.

Other Trump trade actions, including tariffs on washing machines, solar panels, steel and aluminum have affected China as well, though they were not specifically directed at the Asian giant.

