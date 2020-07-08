New Student Visa Limits Spur Suit by Harvard, MIT

Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., last August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (CN) — Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology hit the Trump administration with a federal complaint Wednesday over a rule that says foreign students must take classes in person to stay in the country.

“The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness,” Harvard president Lawrence Bacow wrote in an e-mail.

Issued Monday by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the order alters a policy that previously let foreign students stay in the U.S. and take online-only classes in the spring and summer semesters as an emergency response to the pandemic.

Now, however, “the U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” the order states.

“Students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction.” Otherwise, “they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

The order was issued just hours after Harvard announced that all its fall classes would be held online and that the university would house residential students at only 40% capacity.

“We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal,” Bacow wrote, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced her own plans on Tuesday to sue over the order, which she also called “cruel” and “illegal.” But Harvard and MIT filed their own suit anyway.

The Chronicle of Higher Education criticized the order in a scathing editorial, calling it “ignorant and ominous” and a form of “extortion” aimed at requiring colleges to fully reopen in the fall or lose their international students.

“It creates a host of problems — pedagogical, financial, ethical — for higher education, an industry that many conservatives, particularly Trumpian conservatives, absolutely love to hate,” the editorial states.

But the editorial did not say why foreign students cannot take online classes overseas, other than noting that some students have signed leases here or might have to quarantine temporarily if they return home.

Many universities rely on foreign students as a source of income since they typically receive less financial aid than domestic students.

The lawsuit brought by Harvard and MIT seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief.

“As a university with a profound commitment to residential education, we hope and intend to resume full in-person instruction as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so,” Bacow wrote in his email.

“But, until that time comes, we will not stand by to see our international students’ dreams extinguished by a deeply misguided order. We owe it to them to stand up and to fight — and we will.”