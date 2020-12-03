New Stay-at-Home Orders Coming to California Counties Ravaged by Covid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Business closures and three-week lockdowns are headed for California counties experiencing hospital surges under new framework announced Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the latest adjustment to his pandemic response, Newsom said the state’s focus in determining who can gather and what businesses can operate will switch from an infection-based method to one focused on ICU capacity. If ICU capacity drops below 15% in five new regions assembled under the modified order, travel restrictions, business closures and “100% masking and physical distancing” will be triggered.

Amid record-high hospitalizations and a statewide positivity rate over 7%, Newsom said the new regionalized approach is needed to keep the state’s network of over 400 hospitals from running out of beds in the coming weeks.

“We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now,” Newsom said. “If we stay home as much as possible, and wear masks when we have to go to the doctor, shop for groceries or go for a hike, California can come out of this in a way that saves lives and puts us on a path toward economic recovery.”

The plan will assess combined hospital capacity within five new regions: Northern California — which includes mostly rural counties like Humboldt and Shasta — Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. If ICU capacity dips to 85%, regions will remain under stay-at-home orders similar to the statewide version issued in March for a minimum of three weeks.

Once hospital capacity improves, individual counties in the region will go back to the tiered-colored method based on infection rates that has been in place since August.

Closures will extend to hair salons, movie theatres, outdoor playgrounds as well as bars, wineries and breweries. Schools that have already resumed classes can stay open and retailers can continue operations at 20% capacity, while restaurants will only be open for takeout.

Pressure is already building as Newsom predicted each of the five regions will meet the ICU threshold in the coming days or weeks, meaning an effective statewide lockdown is looming for the holidays.

This is a developing story.