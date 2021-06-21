New Software Helps Build Better Cities Amid Population and Climate Changes

People enjoy the outdoors at a cafe terrace in Paris, France, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(CN) — As the world’s population is expected to become more urbanized, scientists in a study released Monday say new city planning software could help leaders and city planners build safer, improved cities that can protect people from flooding and maximize health benefits.

In a study published in the journal Urban Sustainability, a team from Stanford University’s Natural Capital Project detailed their new free, open-source mapping program called Urban InVEST, which they say can be used by city planners to help determine where to best place investments in nature in cities, such as parks or lakes.

“This software helps design cities that are better for both people and nature,” said Anne Guerry, chief strategy officer and lead scientist at the Natural Capital Project in a statement. “Urban nature is a multitasking benefactor — the trees on your street can lower temperatures so your apartment is cooler on hot summer days. At the same time, they’re soaking up the carbon emissions that cause climate change, creating a free, accessible place to stay healthy through physical activity and just making your city a more pleasant place to be.”

Good city planning will be needed given the expected rise in urban populations. Scientists estimate that more than 70% of the world’s population will reside in cities by 2050. The study authors say green infrastructure, “such as tree-lined paths and community gardens” will be an important aspect of city building.

“But if planners don’t have detailed information about where a path might encourage the most people to exercise or how a community garden might buffer a neighborhood from flood risk while helping people recharge mentally, they can’t strategically invest in nature,” the authors said in the statement.

“We’re answering three crucial questions with this software: where in a city is nature providing what benefits to people, how much of each benefit is it providing and who is receiving those benefits?” said Perrine Hamel, lead author and Livable Cities Program Lead at the Stanford Natural Capital Project.

The program allows users to gather environmental data for a specific area, such as weather patterns and drought conditions, along with other information like economic data and social demographics. Inputting the combination of data allows the software to best maximize health effects and lower costs.

The researchers used the software to research several cities across the world. They examined Shenzhen, China using the program and discovered a way to build natural infrastructure that would both reduce daily air temperature during the summer and help the city prevent $25 billion in storm damages.

In their examination of Paris, France, the researchers were able to determine where to build natural areas that would benefit lower-income communities equitably.

“Cities, more than any other ecosystems, are designed by people. Why not be more thoughtful about how we design the places where most of us spend our time?” said Guerry. “With Urban InVEST, city governments can bring all of nature’s benefits to residents and visitors. They can address inequities and build more resilient cities, resulting in better long-term outcomes for people and nature.”