New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara charged in 2022 nightclub beating

Prosecutors say Kamara and three others beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Pro Bowl weekend in 2022.

LAS VEGAS (CN) — New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and three others appeared in a Clark County court Thursday to be arraigned in a nightclub beating before the Pro Bowl in February 2022.

Kamara, 27, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons, 27, Kamara's manager Percy Harris, 34, and Darrin Young, 37, all face charges of felony battery with substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, a gross misdemeanor. All four pleaded not guilty.

Darnell Greene, a resident of Harris County, Texas, who suffered a broken eye socket and injuries to his shoulder, neck and back, claims the four men jumped him and knocked him unconscious. He has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Kamara in Louisiana.

According to the arrest report, Greene was waiting for an elevator at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, at Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Investigators say that when the elevator door opened, Kamara placed his hand on Greene’s chest to stop him from getting on the elevator. Greene pushed Kamara’s hand away and Kamara punched him. A grainy video surfaced showing the brawl. Greene fell to the floor and the four men punched and kicked him, leaving Green unconscious, the report said.

The suspects quickly left The Cromwell in an SUV taxi on their way to the Vdara Hotel and Spa. A second video from the taxi’s dashboard was released in which Kamara appears to be boasting about “connecting” with the victim. Another passenger, identified as Young, warned Kamara about his actions and saying he could be facing lawsuits if he continued with his behavior.

“We look forward to the trial and a full vindication,” Kamara’s lawyer David Chesnoff said outside the courtroom after the proceedings ended.

Lammons’ attorney Ross Goodman, said, “If anyone was defending themselves it was Chris (Lammons). If you look at the video initially Chris was standing there with his girlfriend and then got pushed or shoved so his natural reaction was to, with an open hand, slap the individual. It was a measured response, and that’s all Chris did at the time.”

Goodman said there are different angles the media has not seen and it shows Lammons had “no intent” to injure Greene. He said Lammons “perceived (Greene) as an instigator.”

All four suspects previously posted $5,000 bonds and will be back in court for a jury trial in front of Judge Tara Clark Newberry on July 31. They will be tried together unless one of their attorneys files a motion to sever their client's case.

Kamara was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2017. He has played in five Pro Bowls and earned second-team All-Pro honors twice. He played college football at Tennessee.

