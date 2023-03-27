Monday, March 27, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Monday, March 27, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

New Orleans flood control

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit ruled for the U.S. Army of Engineers on environmental claims stemming from increased usage of a New Orleans-area spillway, finding the agency is not obligated to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement regarding the increased usage.

/ March 27, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...