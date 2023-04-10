New Mexico regulations

Monday, April 10, 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld an amendment to the state’s constitution that makes the governor appoint members to the state’s public regulation commission instead of voters electing them and refines the commission’s regulatory authority to include public utilities. The new rule does not violate the state’s prohibition against logrolling and the title of the amendment ballot question did not mislead voters.

Read the ruling here.

