New Jersey gun restrictions on pause

CAMDEN, N.J. — A federal judge in New Jersey enjoined state officials from enforcing a new law that restricts guns at “sensitive places” such as libraries, museums, bars, restaurants and public ballrooms. The state has not shown that the rules are based in a historical tradition of such restrictions and the Second Amendment does not specifically prohibit guns on private property.

Read the ruling here.

