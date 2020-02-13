New Huawei Indictment Alleges Trade-Secret Theft, Secret Surveillance

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) — Prosecutors unsealed a superseding federal indictment Thursday that puts the Chinese tech company Huawei at the center of a conspiracy to steal trade secrets and to do business with the globally sanctioned countries Iran and North Korea.

As detailed in the Eastern District of New York filing, Huawei’s projects included domestic surveillance in Iran, a country that like North Korea faces sanctions from the United Nations, European Union and United States.

Prosecutors also accuse Huawei of siphoning goods and services through local affiliates in sanctioned countries, using code words such as “A2” for Iran and “A9” for North Korea. Huawei employees also misrepresented their subsidiary Skycom as unaffiliated with their company, according to the indictment.

As for the trade-secret theft, prosecutors say six U.S. technology companies were targeted for various intellectual property, including source code and user manuals for internet routers, as well as technology for antennas and robot testing.

“Huawei’s efforts to steal trade secrets and other sophisticated U.S. technology were successful,” prosecutors said in a statement. “As a consequence of its campaign to steal this technology and intellectual property, Huawei was able to drastically cut its research and development costs and associated delays, giving the company a significant and unfair competitive advantage.”