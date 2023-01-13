Friday, January 13, 2023 | Back issues
New Hampshire court bolsters teachers’ free speech rights

CONCORD, N.H. — A federal court in New Hampshire ruled that teachers may pursue certain constitutional challenges to the state’s education and antidiscrimination laws restricting what they can say to students about how to prevent and deal with discrimination. The laws they challenge are unconstitutionally vague.

/ January 13, 2023

Read the ruling here.

