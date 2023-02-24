Friday, February 24, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, February 24, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

New Hampshire can’t force hospitals to board mental patients in crisis

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire federal court sided with hospitals’ class action challenging the state health agency’s practice of boarding people with mental health crises in hospital emergency rooms prior to timely probable cause hearings, finding it violates the hospitals’ Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable seizures. No injunction was requested, however, so none is issued.

/ February 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...