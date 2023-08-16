New genome of analysis of 5,000-year-old mummy reveals a few surprises

Before he became the oldest glacier mummy in existence, Ötzi had dark skin, dark eyes and was suffering from male pattern baldness.

(CN) — A new analysis of the oldest glacier mummy in existence — the Neolithic Tyrolean Iceman known as "Ötzi" — using the latest genome sequencing technology has yielded some surprising results. The man, who lived more than 5,000 years ago, had dark skin, dark eyes, and suffered from a malady that is today all too familiar: male pattern baldness.

Those findings, according to Johannes Krause, a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in a written statement, "are in stark contrast to the previous reconstructions that show a light skinned, light eyed, and quite hairy male."

The new research, published Wednesday in the journal Cell Genomics, tell a different story: "The mummy itself, however, is dark and has no hair.”

Discovered in 1991 by two German tourists in the Ötztal Alps, near the border between Italy and Austria, Ötzi is one of the best-preserved ice mummies on the planet — and certainly the oldest, having lived at some point between 3350 and 3105 B.C., during the Copper Age (Ötzi was found near a copper battle ax).

Ötzi is believed to have been about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and to have lived to be about 45 years old. Scans in 2015 revealed that the iceman had 61 tattooed black lines on his body, the pigment made from ash and soot.

The earlier DNA analysis, performed in 2012, of Ötzi's remains suggested "a close genetic affinity between the Iceman and present-day Sardinians," according to the paper. Since then, researchers have amassed a large quantity of genomic data from ancient Europeans, enough to determine that the similarities between Ötzi and Sardinians "is due to common genetic components that were geographically widespread across Europe during the Neolithic period."

The new research suggests Ötzi had "unusually high Anatolian farmer ancestry" and that he and the other members of his tribe were "were relatively isolated from other European individuals who were more genetically [mixed] with ancient European hunter-gatherers."

One possible corollary of this discovery is that the Alps may have acted as a sort of genetic barrier, walling off any migration.

What isn't clear yet is just how representative Ötzi is of his time and place. To know that, Krause said, more research is needed.