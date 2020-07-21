New Charges Added in Case Against Daughter of Cartel Leader

WASHINGTON (CN) — Federal prosecutors are upping the criminal charges brought against the daughter of one of Mexico’s most wanted cartel leaders, tripling the prison sentence she could serve if found guilty.

Jessica Oseguera González, 33, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to aiding and abetting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, headed by her father, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

National Guards patrol along the road leading into Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico, on Feb. 6, 2020. Uruapan, a city of about 340,000 people, is in Mexico’s avocado belt, where violence has reached shocking proportions as the Jalisco New Generation cartel and Los Viagra gang wage a turf war. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The defendant entered the same plea in February on charges related to property dealings with five business entities designated by U.S. officials as narcotic traffickers.

González’s attorney Steven J. McCool noted in the arraignment hearing, following the government filing a superseding indictment on July 16, that the new charges increase the maximum sentence from 10 years imprisonment to 30 years.

Federal prosecutors have argued González is a high flight risk. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected an emergency motion in March to release her based on claims that continued incarceration while awaiting trial posed a grave health threat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

González was arrested in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where she had planned to attend a legal proceeding in the criminal case brought against her 30-year-old brother Ruben Oseguera.

Both defendants are California-born dual citizens of the U.S. and Mexico, and will stand trial in front of the same Washington federal judge. Charged with drug distribution and possession of firearms, the younger Oseguera could face life in prison if convicted.

U.S. authorities have a $10 million award out on the two defendants’ father. Known as “El Mencho,” Oseguera Cervantes oversees a cartel considered to be one of the world’s most dangerous by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon announced earlier this year that 100 search warrants have been issued targeting the syndicate, commonly referred to as CJNG.

The criminal organization is said to operate more than 100 laboratories in Mexico producing methamphetamine, while also trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

“CJNG is one of the most dangerous drug trafficking organizations in the world,” Dhillon said in March. “El Mencho is one of our highest priorities to bring to justice.”

The charges brought against the cartel leader’s two adult children followed increased pressure on Mexico by President Donald Trump to extradite drug-trafficking suspects.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr pushed the issue last year on a visit to Mexico, where he met with law enforcement officials to discuss coordinated efforts to bring cartel members to trial.