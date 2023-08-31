Nevada psychiatry

Thursday, August 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Supreme Court affirmed the contempt sanctions issued against the state’s public and behavioral health agency, which is fined $500 for every day it continues to refuse incompetent criminal defendants from receiving restorative treatment, as ordered by a court. Eleven such Nevadans are suing over their lack of treatment.

August 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

