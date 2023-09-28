Netflix accused of scuttling deal for ‘Rebel Moon’ role-playing game

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A maker of table top role-playing games based on movies accused Netflix of reneging on an agreement for a game based on the upcoming "Rebel Moon" movie by Zack Snyder.

Evil Genius Games says in its complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court that just weeks after it had finished developing the game, including a 228-page World Bible with "a cohesive backstory for the entire 'Rebel Moon' franchise," Netflix accused the company of sharing confidential content at a trade show and canceled the merchandising license agreement.

However, the gamemaker says Netflix had agreed beforehand to disclose certain artwork at the Game Manufacturers Association Exposition to solicit potential retailers and distributors, and the documents that contained the artwork were then disseminated by two Netflix employees at the trade show to over 100 potential retailers.

After Netflix accused Evil Genius of breaching the confidentiality provisions of their agreement, the streaming juggernaut went on to claim the World Bible for "Rebel Moon" that gamemaker had created belonged to Netflix and demanded the return of all intellectual property pertaining to the project, according to the lawsuit.

"Despite all of the harsh, accusatory rhetoric and allegations that plaintiff breached the agreement, Netflix offered to pay plaintiff $50,000 to basically go away, forgive Netflix for its pretextual hijacking of the project, and hand over the game to them," Evil Genius says in its complaint.

Representatives of Netflix couldn't be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Netflix plans to release "Rebel Moon," described as an "epic space opera," on Dec. 22, with a second installment set for April. The movie stars Algerian actress Sofia Boutella as a former operative in the army of the evil government of Mother World who leads a rebellion on a moon that is threatened by the government.

The movie is based on an idea by Snyder, whose other films include "300," "Wonder Woman," and "Justice League," to create a more grownup version of the "Star Wars" franchise. Netflix agreed to distribute the project after Lucasfilm and Disney passed on it.

Evil Genius Games has created role-playing games based on movies such as "The Crow," "Escape from New York," "Rambo," and "Universal Soldier."

The company accuses Netflix of breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, quantum meruit, unjust enrichment. It seeks unspecified damages among other relief.

John Fowler, Tracy Rane, and Kevin Cammiso of Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in Santa Monica, California, represent Evil Genius.