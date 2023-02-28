Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Neighbors’ dispute over animal rehab not appealable

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An appeals court in Pennsylvania found that a dispute between neighbors, one of whom runs a farm animal rehabilitation operation and one of whom installed sonic devices to agitate and irritate his neighbor’s animals, is not appealable. The lower court’s order was not a final one and was entered by agreement of both parties.

