Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Negligent therapy?

MADISON, Wis. — A federal court in Wisconsin partially dismissed two parents’ lawsuit against their child’s therapist, who they accuse of negligence and medical malpractice because they lost custody of their daughter after she told the therapist, while hypnotized, she’d been raped by her dad as a young girl. The therapist is immune from any claims involving her investigation and reporting of the daughter’s claims to authorities, but claims for negligence, emotional distress and failure to obtain informed consent may move forward if they do not arise directly from reporting abuse.

/ April 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...