Negligent therapy?

Read the ruling here.
MADISON, Wis. — A federal court in Wisconsin partially dismissed two parents’ lawsuit against their child’s therapist, who they accuse of negligence and medical malpractice because they lost custody of their daughter after she told the therapist, while hypnotized, she’d been raped by her dad as a young girl. The therapist is immune from any claims involving her investigation and reporting of the daughter’s claims to authorities, but claims for negligence, emotional distress and failure to obtain informed consent may move forward if they do not arise directly from reporting abuse.
