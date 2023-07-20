Thursday, July 20, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, July 20, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Negligent gun sale

SAN DIEGO — An appeals court in California vacated the lower court’s judgment in favor of the gun dealer who sold a rifle to a 19-year-old that used it to carry out a shooting at a synagogue. The shooter had a hunting license but it was not in effect when he made the purchase, so the negligence claims may proceed.

/ July 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Consumers, Personal Injury

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...