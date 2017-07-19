NBC Sued Over ‘Steve Harvey Show’ Tumble

(CN) – A woman who attended a taping of “The Steve Harvey Show” as a member of the live audience has sued NBC, claiming she fell from a stairway aisle because it failed to install full-length hand rails in its studio.

In a 10-page lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sandra Munoz says she fell to the ground from the stairway after attending a Feb. 17, 2016, taping of Harvey’s daytime television show at the NBC Tower in Chicago.

She says she was assigned a seat in an elevated area and that the producers created a “dangerous condition” and “unreasonable risk of harm” by failing to install full-length handrails. She also claims no staff warned her that the stair aisle was unsafe, or supervised audience members as they came to and from the studio.

Munoz seeks $50,000 in damages on a claim of negligence, to cover “lost wages, medical expenses, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of a normal life, and physical and emotional trauma, all of which are permanent.”

She is represented by Raymond Steadmon of McKeen & Associates.

Courthouse News contacted both NBC Universal and Steadmon for comment after hours.

Hosted by actor and comedian Harvey, the TV series aired for five seasons but was canceled in November 2016. The show ended its run in July 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...