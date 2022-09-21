NBA 2K tattoos

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge partially found in favor of a tattoo artist who sued basketball video game developer 2K Games, which included the artist’s tattoo designs in its depictions of NBA players LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and Danny Green. The works are entitled to copyright protection, but the court says a jury must determine whether the designs’ inclusion in the games is transformative or otherwise constitutes fair use.

/ September 20, 2022

Read the ruling here.

