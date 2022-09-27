Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Native family breakup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Court of Appeals found that a lower court incorrectly terminated a father’s parental rights; he, a Native American, was absent due to long-distance work at the time the child’s mother was allegedly neglecting their child. The state family department did not adequately show it made “active efforts” to reunite the family as required by the Indian Child Welfare Act.

