Thursday, May 25, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Native discrimination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s determination that the New Mexico Human Rights Act does not apply to public schools after a teacher and the Albuquerque school district were sued by a Native American student who felt unwelcome at school after a teacher cut off three inches of another Native American student’s hair and sprinkled it on their desk.

/ May 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...